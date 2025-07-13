Judiciary's Role as Catalyst for LGBTQIA+ Rights in India

Left Menu

Former Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul emphasized the judiciary's crucial role in advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in India. Speaking at an event focused on queer inclusion, he highlighted legislative gaps and societal challenges, urging coordinated government efforts to protect and empower LGBTQIA+ communities. Progress is evident, though obstacles persist.

Updated: 13-07-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul underscored the judiciary's pivotal role in advancing LGBTQIA+ rights in India during a key address. He pointed out that while legislative landscapes have evolved, notable gaps remain, particularly regarding comprehensive legal definitions and frameworks for queer individuals.

Justice (retd) Kaul referenced recent administrative measures by the government aimed at supporting queer couples but criticized these steps as insufficient since they lack statutory backing. He stressed the importance of anti-discrimination laws, given the financial and social barriers LGBTQIA+ individuals face.

Discussing societal attitudes, Kaul acknowledged progress among urban and younger demographics, though rural and conservative areas remain resistant. He advocated for legislative and executive actions to ensure equal rights for same-sex couples, citing Harvey Milk's optimistic view on change and acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

