Diplomatic Race Against Time: Saving Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya from Execution

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya is facing execution in Yemen on July 16 after being convicted of murdering her business partner. The gravity of her charges has made efforts for relief challenging, despite her family's appeals and calls from political parties for diplomatic intervention.

In 2017, Priya allegedly drugged and killed Talal Abdo Mehdi with the help of another nurse. The trial court sentenced her to death after her confession, a verdict upheld by Yemen's highest court. Her subsequent plea for mercy to Yemen's President was also denied.

The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the case, and India's Supreme Court will soon hear a plea urging the government to explore diplomatic channels. Priya, who has worked in Yemen since 2008, stayed back during the civil war while her family returned to India.

