Dereliction of Duty: Electoral Roll Officer Suspended in Begusarai

An officer responsible for revising electoral rolls in Begusarai has been suspended following allegations of misconduct. The booth-level officer, who is also a panchayat teacher, was found sharing misleading information linked to the electoral process with various media outlets.

The district administration in Begusarai noted that such actions violated procedural integrity, and a case has been registered against the officer. The suspension highlights a commitment to transparency and accuracy as Bihar gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections.

With upcoming polls, the Election Commission is conducting a special drive to ensure the credibility of voters' credentials, underscoring the critical nature of the electoral roll revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)