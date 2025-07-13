Left Menu

Dereliction of Duty: Electoral Roll Officer Suspended in Begusarai

An officer in charge of the electoral roll revision in Begusarai was suspended for sharing incorrect information. The officer, involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, was found guilty of misinformation. A legal case was filed, emphasizing the importance of accurate voter verification ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An officer responsible for revising electoral rolls in Begusarai has been suspended following allegations of misconduct. The booth-level officer, who is also a panchayat teacher, was found sharing misleading information linked to the electoral process with various media outlets.

The district administration in Begusarai noted that such actions violated procedural integrity, and a case has been registered against the officer. The suspension highlights a commitment to transparency and accuracy as Bihar gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections.

With upcoming polls, the Election Commission is conducting a special drive to ensure the credibility of voters' credentials, underscoring the critical nature of the electoral roll revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

