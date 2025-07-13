Fake Arms Licenses Uncovered: Security Guards Arrested in Kolkata

The Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) made a breakthrough on Sunday with the arrest of three individuals alleged to be in possession of fake arms licenses. These individuals were reportedly operating illegally as armed security guards at jewelry stores across the city.

The trio faces a series of charges under the Arms Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating and forgery. They are also accused of intent to cause grievous injury, posing a significant threat to public safety.

Authorities seized arms and ammunition from the arrested individuals, who were apprehended on the 10th floor of a building on AJC Bose Road. A court has remanded them to police custody until July 22 as investigations continue.