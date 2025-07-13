Heightened Security Measures Imposed for Haryana's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

Authorities in Haryana's Nuh district have enforced stringent security protocols and restrictions to guarantee the peaceful execution of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra scheduled for Monday.

District Magistrate Vishram Kumar Meena has prohibited various weapons under the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, with exceptions made solely for kirpans. Restrictions also include a ban on provocative use of sound devices, a halt on meat sales along the yatra route, and an ordered suspension of internet services.

The Haryana government's decision to suspend mobile internet services aims to prevent the spread of misinformation. Additional security measures include strategic deployment of police and surveillance teams. Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has been denied yatra access.