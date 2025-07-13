Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures Imposed for Haryana's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

Haryana's Nuh district imposes strict security and restrictions ahead of Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, including weapon bans, suspension of internet services, and closure of meat shops. Additional police forces, checkpoints, and surveillance measures are in place to ensure a peaceful event. Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi is barred from attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:37 IST
Heightened Security Measures Imposed for Haryana's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Haryana's Nuh district have enforced stringent security protocols and restrictions to guarantee the peaceful execution of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra scheduled for Monday.

District Magistrate Vishram Kumar Meena has prohibited various weapons under the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, with exceptions made solely for kirpans. Restrictions also include a ban on provocative use of sound devices, a halt on meat sales along the yatra route, and an ordered suspension of internet services.

The Haryana government's decision to suspend mobile internet services aims to prevent the spread of misinformation. Additional security measures include strategic deployment of police and surveillance teams. Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has been denied yatra access.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025