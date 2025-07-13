Left Menu

Operation Kalanemi: Cracking Down on Deceptive Babas in Dehradun

The Uttarakhand government, under 'Operation Kalanemi,' has arrested 82 individuals posing as religious figures to deceive the public. The ongoing campaign aims to protect public faith, especially during religious events, and includes arrests from other states and even a foreign national.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:52 IST
The Uttarakhand government has intensified its crackdown on fraudulent spiritual figures with the launch of 'Operation Kalanemi.' This initiative led to the arrest of 34 more impostors in Dehradun on Sunday, bringing the total to 82. These individuals, disguised as sadhus and saints, were reportedly exploiting people under the guise of religious sanctity, officials confirmed.

The operation was initiated following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directive to curb the misuse of religious faith by impersonators. Multiple teams have been deployed to act on intelligence regarding the activities of such fraudsters. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh revealed that 23 of those arrested on Sunday hail from other states.

The campaign, which is set to continue amid the Char Dham and Kanwar Yatra seasons, recently nabbed Rukn Rakam alias Shah Alam, a Bangladeshi national, for his involvement. The Chief Minister likened these individuals to the mythical demon Kalanemi, who deceived people by posing as a saint, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing such offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

