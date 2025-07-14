Left Menu

Senate Report Unveils Security Lapses in Trump Rally Gunfire Incident

A U.S. Senate report reveals a series of failures that led to a gunman firing at Donald Trump during a 2024 campaign rally. The Secret Service faced scrutiny for negligence and lack of discipline. Kimberly Cheatle resigned as director, but critics demand more accountability.

The U.S. Senate released a report detailing security failures that allowed a gunman to target Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee criticized the Secret Service for negligence that almost cost Trump his life.

A 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire on Trump, grazing his ear, and was subsequently killed by Secret Service agents. The incident resulted in one fatality and two injuries among rally attendees. The report cited a breakdown in communication and security protocols, holding the agency accountable for the lapses.

In the aftermath, six Secret Service agents received suspensions, and director Kimberly Cheatle resigned. New agency director Sean Curran vowed to implement reforms to prevent future occurrences, responding to the report's findings of bureaucratic indifference and lack of preparedness.

