Deadly Clashes Erupt in Syria's Druze City

In Syria's Druze city of Sweida, armed clashes have resulted in at least 30 deaths and around 100 injuries, according to a preliminary count reported by the interior ministry. The ministry has announced plans for direct intervention to quell the violence and restore order.

Updated: 14-07-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking development, at least 30 people have been killed and approximately 100 injured in armed clashes in Sweida, Syria, according to early reports from the interior ministry.

The violence erupted between local military groups and tribes in the predominantly Druze region, triggering a swift response from the authorities.

The Syrian interior ministry has declared its intention to intervene directly in the conflict, aiming to halt the clashes and restore peace.

