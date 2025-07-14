Deadly Clashes Erupt in Syria's Druze City
In Syria's Druze city of Sweida, armed clashes have resulted in at least 30 deaths and around 100 injuries, according to a preliminary count reported by the interior ministry. The ministry has announced plans for direct intervention to quell the violence and restore order.
Updated: 14-07-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:47 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
