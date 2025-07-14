Deadly Clashes Erupt in Syria's Druze City

In a shocking development, at least 30 people have been killed and approximately 100 injured in armed clashes in Sweida, Syria, according to early reports from the interior ministry.

The violence erupted between local military groups and tribes in the predominantly Druze region, triggering a swift response from the authorities.

The Syrian interior ministry has declared its intention to intervene directly in the conflict, aiming to halt the clashes and restore peace.

