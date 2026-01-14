Geoeconomic Confrontation Outpaces Armed Conflict in Global Risk Concerns
The World Economic Forum's annual risks perception survey highlights 'geoeconomic confrontation', replacing armed conflict as the top global concern. This shift is attributed to rising tariffs and foreign investment checks. Environmental concerns dropped temporarily but remain critical in the long-term, alongside AI governance issues.
The latest World Economic Forum (WEF) survey has revealed a significant shift in global risk perceptions, with 'geoeconomic confrontation' now topping the list of concerns, overtaking armed conflict. This reflects increasing global tensions from tariffs and foreign investment controls, experts note.
Saadia Zahidi, a WEF managing director, explained the growing risk of economic policies becoming tools of conflict rather than cooperation, citing examples like the U.S.'s escalating trading tariffs, which have heightened tensions with China.
While environmental risks have temporarily slipped in priority, experts stress their continued importance over a decade. Governance of artificial intelligence has also emerged as a potential threat to jobs, society, and global security.
