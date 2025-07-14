The Philippine Defence Secretary, Gilberto Teodoro Jr, has officially renounced his Maltese citizenship, proactively disclosing this move to authorities prior to assuming office, as reported by the country's Defence Department on Monday. Such steps are in alignment with Philippine laws, which generally prohibit high-ranking officials from holding dual citizenship.

Teodoro, appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in 2023, is a strong critic of China's assertive posture in the South China Sea and other parts of Asia. In response to this regional tension, he has been instrumental in fortifying the Philippines' treaty alliance with the United States and pursuing new security partnerships with other nations.

Reports indicate that Teodoro acquired a Maltese passport in 2016, valid for ten years. He surrendered it before his 2021 senatorial candidacy. Despite the loss, a congressional committee was informed of his renunciation prior to his defence secretary appointment. The Department of National Defence cited schemes like Malta's 'golden passport' as controversial, seen as vehicles for potential transnational crime.

