Vadra's Ongoing Battle: A Political Witch Hunt or Legitimate Inquiry?
Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari. Vadra, who has been under investigation in multiple cases, claims the charges against him are politically motivated.
In a development that continues to stir political corridors, Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, presented himself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. The questioning pertains to a money laundering case involving UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, sources have confirmed.
Arriving at the central Delhi office post 11 am and in the company of his wife, the 56-year-old's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Vadra, who was summoned twice the previous month but secured deferment due to international commitments, is entangled in three different money laundering probes, notable among these a controversial 2008 Haryana land deal.
Central to this case is an allegation linked to a London property, 12, Bryanston Square, claimed to be acquired and renovated on Vadra's directives with funds provided by him. Vadra has consistently dismissed ownership and termed the allegations as politically driven harassment. Meanwhile, fugitive Sanjay Bhandari's extradition remains elusive as legal challenges persist.
