Diplomatic Efforts Intensify to Save Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen

The Indian government is striving to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder. Efforts include diplomatic channels and private negotiations for 'blood money.' The Supreme Court is involved, while Priya's supporters emphasize the dire situation, aiming for a suspension of the execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the clock ticking, the Indian government is using all available diplomatic channels to save nurse Nimisha Priya, who faces imminent execution in Yemen. Attorney General R. Venkataramani informed the Supreme Court of India's continued efforts to engage influential local figures and negotiate through familial connections.

Despite efforts to intervene, the complex geopolitical situation in Yemen has hindered progress. Officials confirm that the execution can only be stalled by negotiating 'blood money' with the victim's family, as per Sharia law. Priya's legal team actively seeks a resolution, emphasizing that they are not requesting government funds for this purpose.

Nimisha Priya, from Kerala's Palakkad district, was convicted in Yemen of murdering her business partner and sentenced to death. The final appeal was rejected in 2023, and her life hangs in the balance as her supporters hope for mercy and dialogue to avert the execution slated for July 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

