Diplomatic Efforts Intensify to Save Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen

With the clock ticking, the Indian government is using all available diplomatic channels to save nurse Nimisha Priya, who faces imminent execution in Yemen. Attorney General R. Venkataramani informed the Supreme Court of India's continued efforts to engage influential local figures and negotiate through familial connections.

Despite efforts to intervene, the complex geopolitical situation in Yemen has hindered progress. Officials confirm that the execution can only be stalled by negotiating 'blood money' with the victim's family, as per Sharia law. Priya's legal team actively seeks a resolution, emphasizing that they are not requesting government funds for this purpose.

Nimisha Priya, from Kerala's Palakkad district, was convicted in Yemen of murdering her business partner and sentenced to death. The final appeal was rejected in 2023, and her life hangs in the balance as her supporters hope for mercy and dialogue to avert the execution slated for July 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)