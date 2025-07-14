Hong Kong's Democracy Defenders: The Ongoing Struggle

Twelve pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong have launched an appeal against their subversion convictions and related sentences. The case, tied to the 2021 '47 democrats' subversion trials, underscores Beijing's intensified crackdown on political dissent using the national security law.

The activists were initially convicted for organizing an unofficial primary election viewed by prosecutors as a challenge to undermine the Hong Kong government. Security measures were heightened around the court, reflecting the high-stakes nature of the proceedings.

International observers, including foreign diplomats and rights organizations, have criticized the legal actions as politically driven. Some of those involved have already served substantial prison time, with this appeal poised to influence international human rights dialogues regarding Hong Kong.

