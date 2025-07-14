Left Menu

Hong Kong's Democracy Defenders: The Ongoing Struggle

Twelve Hong Kong pro-democracy activists appealed their convictions and sentences related to the 2021 '47 democrats' subversion case. Their appeal highlights Beijing's crackdown on dissent and the controversial national security law. The verdict will impact ongoing international concerns about human rights in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:17 IST
Hong Kong's Democracy Defenders: The Ongoing Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Twelve pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong have launched an appeal against their subversion convictions and related sentences. The case, tied to the 2021 '47 democrats' subversion trials, underscores Beijing's intensified crackdown on political dissent using the national security law.

The activists were initially convicted for organizing an unofficial primary election viewed by prosecutors as a challenge to undermine the Hong Kong government. Security measures were heightened around the court, reflecting the high-stakes nature of the proceedings.

International observers, including foreign diplomats and rights organizations, have criticized the legal actions as politically driven. Some of those involved have already served substantial prison time, with this appeal poised to influence international human rights dialogues regarding Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025