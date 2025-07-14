Left Menu

Indonesia's Energy Strategy Hinges on Tariff Reductions

Indonesia aims to boost energy imports from the U.S. but faces challenges due to a 32% tariff on goods exports effective from August 1. Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia highlighted that reducing these tariffs is crucial for the plan, according to Bloomberg Technoz.

Jakarta | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is aiming to significantly increase its energy imports from the United States, a strategy that could face substantial hurdles due to existing tariff barriers.

According to Indonesia's Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, successful implementation of this plan will require negotiations to lower the current 32% tariff on goods exported to the U.S.

The tariffs, set to take effect on August 1, pose a critical challenge to economic cooperation between Southeast Asia's largest economy and the United States, as reported by Bloomberg Technoz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

