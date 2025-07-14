Indonesia's Energy Strategy Hinges on Tariff Reductions

Indonesia is aiming to significantly increase its energy imports from the United States, a strategy that could face substantial hurdles due to existing tariff barriers.

According to Indonesia's Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, successful implementation of this plan will require negotiations to lower the current 32% tariff on goods exported to the U.S.

The tariffs, set to take effect on August 1, pose a critical challenge to economic cooperation between Southeast Asia's largest economy and the United States, as reported by Bloomberg Technoz.

(With inputs from agencies.)