Tensions Rise in Southern Syria: Military Strikes and Sectarian Clashes

Israeli military targeted tanks in Sweida, Syria, amid a surge of violence that saw six Syrian security personnel killed during sectarian clashes in Sweida city. The unrest marks a continuation of deadly conflicts between local groups, highlighting persistent tensions in the region.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military launched an offensive targeting several tanks in a town within Syria's Sweida province, according to their statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a security source informed Reuters that six Syrian security force members were killed in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida. They were deployed there in an attempt to quell renewed deadly sectarian clashes, as reported by local media.

This resurgence of conflict underscores ongoing instability and ethnic tensions within the region, as various groups remain embroiled in a cycle of violence.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

