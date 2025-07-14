Tensions Rise in Southern Syria: Military Strikes and Sectarian Clashes
Israeli military targeted tanks in Sweida, Syria, amid a surge of violence that saw six Syrian security personnel killed during sectarian clashes in Sweida city. The unrest marks a continuation of deadly conflicts between local groups, highlighting persistent tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:53 IST
The Israeli military launched an offensive targeting several tanks in a town within Syria's Sweida province, according to their statement on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a security source informed Reuters that six Syrian security force members were killed in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida. They were deployed there in an attempt to quell renewed deadly sectarian clashes, as reported by local media.
This resurgence of conflict underscores ongoing instability and ethnic tensions within the region, as various groups remain embroiled in a cycle of violence.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions: US-Israel's Strategic Moves Against Iran
Airlines Reel from Middle East Tensions: Flight Cancellations Surge
Qatar Airways Resumes Flight Operations in Middle East
Trump’s Diplomatic Meetings on Middle East Affairs
Vehere Partners with GSD to Launch Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions in the Middle East