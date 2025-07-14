Tensions Rise in Southern Syria: Military Strikes and Sectarian Clashes

The Israeli military launched an offensive targeting several tanks in a town within Syria's Sweida province, according to their statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a security source informed Reuters that six Syrian security force members were killed in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida. They were deployed there in an attempt to quell renewed deadly sectarian clashes, as reported by local media.

This resurgence of conflict underscores ongoing instability and ethnic tensions within the region, as various groups remain embroiled in a cycle of violence.