Diplomatic Balancing Act: India and China's Path Forward

India and China aim to strengthen their bilateral ties through diplomatic dialogue, focusing on normalizing relations by addressing border-related issues and restrictive trade measures. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the importance of mutual trust and strategic communication in fostering positive Indo-China relations, while addressing global challenges such as terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:47 IST
Diplomatic Balancing Act: India and China's Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

During a crucial meeting in China, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the need for continued progress in normalizing India-China relations. He met with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to tackle border issues and avoid restrictive trade measures.

Jaishankar underscored that India-China relations could develop positively if founded on mutual respect and trust. Addressing trade restrictions and fostering people-to-people connections were deemed essential, especially in light of China's ongoing support for Pakistan. The talks come amid a backdrop of past tensions, notably the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, Jaishankar reiterated the need for a joint stance against terrorism and committed India to the organization's goals. The bilateral relationship is seen as vital, requiring strategic communication and mutual sensitivity to maintain peaceful coexistence and benefit global interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

