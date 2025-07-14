Left Menu

Tragic Friendship: Fatal Stabbing Between Childhood Friends in Delhi

In West Delhi's Khyala area, two childhood friends, Arif and Sandeep, died after stabbing each other during a heated argument. The motive remains unclear, and police have launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses and family members to uncover potential causes of the altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in West Delhi's Khyala area when two childhood friends, Arif and Sandeep, fatally stabbed each other during an altercation late on Sunday night. The incident has left the community in shock as the motive behind the deadly confrontation remains unclear.

Witnesses recounted that the duo was sitting quietly in a local park before a heated argument erupted, escalating rapidly to violence. Both men, carrying knives, attacked each other, leading to their deaths.

Police are actively investigating the case, forming multiple teams to examine CCTV footage and interview family members and witnesses. Authorities are also probing possibilities of prior enmity or a premeditated motive behind the fatal clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

