Adityanath Orders Swift Action on Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Aftermath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a crucial review meeting addressing the challenges posed by recent heavy rains, primarily focusing on urban waterlogging and elevated river levels. Adityanath emphasized the need for round-the-clock monitoring in affected regions, urging prompt drainage solutions and immediate response to emergencies.

The CM instructed the Jal Shakti minister and principal secretary to inspect areas, particularly in Bundelkhand, that experienced significant rainfall. He highlighted the importance of ensuring water supply in districts facing water shortages for irrigation. Municipal bodies were also directed to maintain regular sewer and drainage system cleaning.

Furthermore, Adityanath called for preventive measures in flood-prone areas, including keeping relief teams on standby and ensuring the availability of essential resources. He stressed the importance of constant monitoring through 24/7 control rooms and tasked various departments with assessing damage for prompt relief distribution.