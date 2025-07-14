Adityanath Orders Swift Action on Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Aftermath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting to assess the impact of recent rains, focusing on waterlogging and rising water levels in rivers. He instructed officials to ensure efficient drainage, repair roads, prepare flood relief, and provide assistance in less rainfall areas to mitigate effects on farming.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a crucial review meeting addressing the challenges posed by recent heavy rains, primarily focusing on urban waterlogging and elevated river levels. Adityanath emphasized the need for round-the-clock monitoring in affected regions, urging prompt drainage solutions and immediate response to emergencies.
The CM instructed the Jal Shakti minister and principal secretary to inspect areas, particularly in Bundelkhand, that experienced significant rainfall. He highlighted the importance of ensuring water supply in districts facing water shortages for irrigation. Municipal bodies were also directed to maintain regular sewer and drainage system cleaning.
Furthermore, Adityanath called for preventive measures in flood-prone areas, including keeping relief teams on standby and ensuring the availability of essential resources. He stressed the importance of constant monitoring through 24/7 control rooms and tasked various departments with assessing damage for prompt relief distribution.