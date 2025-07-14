Left Menu

Congress Denounces Maharashtra's 'Draconian' Security Bill

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, recently passed, is facing strong opposition from the Congress party. Criticizing it as draconian, Congress plans to protest by burning copies of the bill. The government claims the bill targets urban Naxalism, but critics argue it's intended to suppress dissent and favor industrialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:56 IST
Congress Denounces Maharashtra's 'Draconian' Security Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has announced plans to burn copies of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill in protest, citing its 'sinister' intent, according to state party chief Harshwardhan Sapkal. The bill, passed by the assembly and awaiting the governor's assent, is criticized for being draconian.

Speaking at a press conference, Sapkal asserted that the legislation is designed to stifle opposition under the guise of combating urban Naxalism, a claim he finds absurd. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis argues the bill empowers actions against such extremism, Sapkal argues it targets dissenting voices.

Fadnavis faced further criticism for suggesting opponents of the bill support the Left Wing Extremism ideology. However, Sapkal contends the law serves industrial interests while potentially criminalizing environmentalists, tribals, and local farmers. He calls on Fadnavis to clarify his stance while vowing to continue expressing leftist views.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025