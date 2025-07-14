Congress Denounces Maharashtra's 'Draconian' Security Bill

The Congress has announced plans to burn copies of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill in protest, citing its 'sinister' intent, according to state party chief Harshwardhan Sapkal. The bill, passed by the assembly and awaiting the governor's assent, is criticized for being draconian.

Speaking at a press conference, Sapkal asserted that the legislation is designed to stifle opposition under the guise of combating urban Naxalism, a claim he finds absurd. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis argues the bill empowers actions against such extremism, Sapkal argues it targets dissenting voices.

Fadnavis faced further criticism for suggesting opponents of the bill support the Left Wing Extremism ideology. However, Sapkal contends the law serves industrial interests while potentially criminalizing environmentalists, tribals, and local farmers. He calls on Fadnavis to clarify his stance while vowing to continue expressing leftist views.

(With inputs from agencies.)