Supreme Court Overturns Assistant Professors and Librarians Appointments in Punjab Amid Arbitrariness

The Supreme Court has invalidated the appointments of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians in Punjab, highlighting the arbitrary nature of the selection procedure.

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran's bench overturned the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision from September 2024, which had supported the appointments.

The Court pointed out the errors in replacing a proven recruitment process with a flawed one, lacking quality assessment, and criticized the exclusion of viva-voce, which affected candidates' proper evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)