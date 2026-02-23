Left Menu

Delhi Police to Offer Ex-Agniveers Reserved Recruitment Advantages

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena announced a 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers in Delhi Police constable recruitment. This initiative includes exemptions from the physical efficiency test and age relaxation. It aims to smoothly transition personnel with military service into law enforcement roles, leveraging their training and experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant recruitment policy update, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has unveiled a 20% reservation for former Agniveers in the recruitment of male constables within the Delhi Police. The announcement also includes exemptions from the physical efficiency test and a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

The Agniveer initiative, introduced in 2022, was designed to enlist Indian youth into the Armed Forces and will now benefit those looking to transition into law enforcement. With over 42,451 sanctioned posts, this amendment is poised to enhance opportunities for ex-Agniveers in the capital.

Officials highlight that by easing entry requirements, the Delhi Police is recognizing the valuable skill set ex-Agniveers bring from their military service. This move is expected to foster a seamless shift from military to police service, enhancing public safety through experienced personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

