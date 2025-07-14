President’s Grant Empowers 832 Tribal EMRS Students with ₹62.4 Lakh Awards

In a remarkable affirmation of the government’s commitment to inclusive education and tribal empowerment, the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), functioning under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has successfully disbursed ₹62.40 lakh to 832 top-performing Class XII students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) across India. This funding comes through the President’s Discretionary Grant, specially sanctioned by the Hon’ble President of India, with the purpose of promoting academic excellence among tribal youth.

Recognizing Excellence: Two Toppers Per Stream

The initiative aims to celebrate the academic accomplishments of tribal students by awarding a one-time grant of ₹7,500 each to the top two performers from Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams in every EMRS that presented students for the 2024–25 Class XII Board Examinations.

The scheme, meticulously designed by NESTS, ensured that transparency and efficiency were maintained in the disbursal process. Funds were transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries or their parents, eliminating delays and safeguarding against potential discrepancies.

Fair Selection with Tie-Breaker Mechanisms

In schools where students scored identical marks, additional tie-breaker provisions were invoked. Among the 20 students from 10 EMRSs facing such ties, preference was given to girl students—a thoughtful nod to gender equity. If parity remained, Class XI academic scores served as the final determining factor.

This approach not only ensured fairness but also promoted the larger goals of gender inclusion and merit-based recognition in tribal education.

Promoting Equity in Education: A Presidential Vision

The grant reflects a shared vision between the Hon’ble President and NESTS—a vision that places education at the heart of India’s tribal development strategy. By rewarding meritorious students, the program is:

Encouraging academic competitiveness

Providing financial support at a critical educational juncture

Motivating students to pursue higher education and professional careers

Bridging educational and socio-economic disparities in tribal communities

This financial aid is particularly meaningful for many tribal students who often navigate multiple barriers—economic, geographical, and social—in accessing quality education. For them, this recognition serves not only as financial support but also as a powerful morale booster.

The EMRS Vision and National Strategy

Eklavya Model Residential Schools, envisioned as centers of excellence for tribal students, are central to the government's educational strategy for tribal communities. NESTS, the implementing body under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is responsible for the planning and execution of academic initiatives in these institutions.

There are currently over 700 EMRSs sanctioned across the country, with more than 3 lakh tribal students enrolled. EMRSs are designed to provide holistic education, including science, commerce, humanities, sports, and vocational training, with a focus on nurturing leadership and life skills among tribal youth.

Looking Ahead: Empowering the Next Generation

With initiatives like the President’s Discretionary Grant, the government is strengthening the ecosystem of excellence around tribal education. The move sends a strong message to students across India’s tribal belts: academic merit will be recognized and rewarded.

As the nation works towards the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, such targeted investments in human capital are pivotal. These 832 students, now recognized at the national level, symbolize the new face of tribal India—one that is confident, capable, and determined to lead.