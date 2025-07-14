Maoists Surrender in Telangana: Disarming the Conflict
Five members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) from Chhattisgarh have surrendered to the police in Telangana's Mulugu district. Influenced by government welfare schemes for tribal people and incentives for former Maoists, they joined 73 others who have surrendered this year.
In a significant development, five members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) from Chhattisgarh surrendered to authorities in Telangana's Mulugu district on Monday. The individuals, who held various ranks in the organization, have laid down their arms in front of Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish P, according to an official statement.
The decision to surrender came after the Maoists were informed about welfare and development schemes targeting Tribal (Adivasi) people, as well as measures by the Telangana government to support surrendered Maoists. The incentive-driven initiatives convinced the rebels to renounce violence.
Shabarish noted that a total of 73 Maoists have surrendered to Mulugu District police this year, indicating a promising trend in the region's efforts to restore peace.
