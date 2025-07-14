Justice Served: Saviano's Tearful Victory Against Mafia Threats

Italian author Roberto Saviano shed tears in court as a Rome judicial panel affirmed convictions against notorious mob boss Francesco Bidognetti and his lawyer Michele Santonastaso for threats made against him. The decision signifies a legal victory for Saviano, who has long been a target of mafia intimidation.

The appeals court's ruling echoes a previous 2021 judgment, imposing an 18-month sentence on Bidognetti and a 14-month sentence on Santonastaso. The convictions stem from a 2008 courtroom incident where Santonastaso conveyed an intimidatory message to Saviano and another journalist, underlining the perils faced by those investigating criminal syndicates.

Roberto Saviano, accompanied by his lawyer, conveyed a sense of relief following the verdict. Having lived under constant police protection since his 2006 publication of 'Gomorrah,' a damning exposé on the Camorra mafia, Saviano continues to bear the weight of his fearless reporting that brought him both acclaim and adversaries.

