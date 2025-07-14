Left Menu

Justice Served: Saviano's Tearful Victory Against Mafia Threats

Italian author Roberto Saviano expressed emotional relief as a Rome court upheld convictions against mob boss Francesco Bidognetti and lawyer Michele Santonastaso for intimidating him. The verdicts highlight the ongoing dangers faced by Saviano, who has lived under police protection since his exposé 'Gomorrah' revealed mafia activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:36 IST
Roberto Saviano
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian author Roberto Saviano shed tears in court as a Rome judicial panel affirmed convictions against notorious mob boss Francesco Bidognetti and his lawyer Michele Santonastaso for threats made against him. The decision signifies a legal victory for Saviano, who has long been a target of mafia intimidation.

The appeals court's ruling echoes a previous 2021 judgment, imposing an 18-month sentence on Bidognetti and a 14-month sentence on Santonastaso. The convictions stem from a 2008 courtroom incident where Santonastaso conveyed an intimidatory message to Saviano and another journalist, underlining the perils faced by those investigating criminal syndicates.

Roberto Saviano, accompanied by his lawyer, conveyed a sense of relief following the verdict. Having lived under constant police protection since his 2006 publication of 'Gomorrah,' a damning exposé on the Camorra mafia, Saviano continues to bear the weight of his fearless reporting that brought him both acclaim and adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

