Corruption Crackdown: Bihar BLO Removed Amid Electoral Roll Revision

In a decisive move by the Election Commission, a Booth Level Officer in Bihar's Gaya district has been removed from service over corruption allegations during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The officer, Gauri Shankar, was accused of bribery, prompting immediate suspension and legal actions recommended by authorities.

Gauri Shankar, holding a teaching position at a secondary school, was appointed as a BLO in the Wazirganj constituency. Shocking media reports highlighted his alleged malpractices, which violated the conduct expected of a government servant. Consequently, Gaya DM Shashank Shubhankar mandated his removal and urged filing a First Information Report (FIR).

This incident is the second corruption-related action against a BLO in Bihar within 48 hours. Previously, a BLO in Begusarai faced suspension for providing misleading information about the electoral revision exercise, impacting an estimated 7.9 crore voters. The goal is to finalize this crucial voter list update by July 25.

