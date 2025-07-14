BIMSTEC Ports Conclave 2025 Charts Vision for Sustainable Bay of Bengal Growth

The Bay of Bengal has taken a major stride towards becoming a dynamic maritime and economic corridor with the inauguration of the second BIMSTEC Ports Conclave, held in Visakhapatnam and inaugurated by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on 15 July 2025. The two-day event has brought together key stakeholders from all seven BIMSTEC nations—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—to deliberate and collaborate on strategic maritime connectivity, sustainable port development, and trade-led growth.

BIMSTEC Ports Conclave: A Springboard for Maritime Prosperity

In his inaugural address, Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave a "springboard to unlock the immense potential of the Blue Economy" in the Bay of Bengal. Echoing the spirit of India’s “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” policies, he reiterated that BIMSTEC countries are crucial partners in India’s vision for regional prosperity.

“Together, we aim to create a seamless and efficient network of ports that can serve as engines of growth. Through joint feasibility studies, PPPs, digital integration, and maritime skill development, we can transform our region into a global trade and tourism powerhouse,” Sonowal declared.

The conclave builds on the success of the first edition, with an agenda anchored on the recently signed BIMSTEC Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation (AMTC). India was the first country to ratify this landmark agreement, aimed at harmonising maritime policies, promoting seamless cargo movement, and facilitating sustainable development of port-led industrial ecosystems.

Launch of BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre

Marking a major institutional advancement, Minister Sonowal announced the establishment of a BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre at the Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT) in Powai, Mumbai.

This Centre will:

Facilitate implementation of the AMTC

Act as a knowledge and capacity-building hub

Drive green and digital transitions in port operations

Promote regional collaboration in shipping, cruise tourism, and port logistics

Train maritime professionals in sustainability and smart port technologies

The Centre will play a pivotal role in standardising port operations, reducing trade costs, and enhancing connectivity among BIMSTEC countries.

High-Impact Dialogues and Strategic Sessions

The Conclave’s technical and ministerial sessions focused on private sector investment, regional PPP frameworks, port digitalisation, and the emergence of the Bay of Bengal as a global industrial corridor.

Key areas of discussion included:

PPP facilitation platforms to modernise aging port infrastructure

Legal harmonisation across member nations for seamless operations

Shifting supply chains and attracting investments in shipbuilding, renewables, electronics

Development of cruise tourism via shared branding and public-private partnerships

Creation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), multimodal logistics parks, and hinterland connectivity

Institutionalising a BIMSTEC Ports Coordination Centre and regional Port Community System

Upskilling of maritime workforce through cross-border training and academic-industry collaboration

Kaladan Project as Model of Regional Connectivity

A key highlight was the emphasis on the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, described by Sonowal as a transformative gateway for India’s Northeast and a potential template for BIMSTEC-wide multimodal connectivity.

“Kaladan is more than a bilateral project; it is the cornerstone of our shared vision for prosperity. It brings India’s Northeast closer to global markets and integrates it into regional value chains,” said Sonowal.

The project, which links the port of Sittwe in Myanmar to Mizoram in Northeast India via river and road, was lauded as a blueprint for BIMSTEC port-rail-road-air synergy.

Unified Vision for a Resilient Maritime Future

Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur, also addressed the gathering and emphasised digital integration, green innovation, and inclusive economic growth through collaborative maritime frameworks.

“Through harmonised transport policies, cross-border digital platforms, and coordinated investments, we aim to turn the Bay of Bengal into a beacon of trade, tourism, and innovation,” said Thakur.

The conclave also witnessed the presence of high-ranking dignitaries including:

MP of Visakhapatnam, M Sribharat

Secretary General of BIMSTEC, Mani Pandey

MoPSW Secretary, TK Ramachandran

Chairman of VPA & DCI, Dr. M Angamuthu

28 delegates from all BIMSTEC member countries

Way Forward

The BIMSTEC Ports Conclave 2025 concluded with a strategic roadmap to implement the AMTC, enhance multimodal port connectivity, and foster sustainable growth in the maritime sector. Member countries agreed to accelerate ratification of the AMTC, collaborate on joint feasibility studies, and operationalise proposed institutions and platforms.

With growing convergence among BIMSTEC nations and proactive leadership from India, the conclave reaffirmed the region’s commitment to creating a resilient, green, and interconnected maritime economy that ensures shared prosperity for over 1.7 billion people.