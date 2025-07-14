Left Menu

Manhunt Launched for Thane Stalker

Police in Vartak Nagar, Thane, are searching for an unidentified man accused of stalking and harassing schoolgirls. Complaints led to charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. At least five victims have been identified, all between 15-16 years old, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

In Thane's Vartak Nagar area, police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly stalking and violating the modesty of schoolgirls, an officer reported on Monday.

A civic school girl filed a complaint, leading to the charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to officials at Vartak Nagar police station.

The accused has reportedly targeted at least five schoolgirls aged between 15 and 16. Authorities are actively working to track down and arrest the suspect, the officer added.

