Amit Shah Lauds Bharat Vikas Parishad’s Role in Nation-Building at 63rd Event

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah graced the 63rd Foundation Day celebration of the Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) in New Delhi, paying tribute to the organization's six-decade legacy of selfless service, cultural preservation, and grassroots mobilization. The event was attended by dignitaries including Retired Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, National President of BVP and former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, along with a host of social leaders, volunteers, and community representatives.

Celebrating a Legacy of Service, Values, and National Awakening

Calling the occasion a “milestone in India’s civilizational journey,” Shri Shah praised BVP’s enduring work over 63 years as a testament to the spirit of selfless service, societal organization, and cultural pride. He remarked that while 63 years may signify seniority in a person’s life, for a mission-driven institution like the Bharat Vikas Parishad, it represents youth, vitality, and purpose.

“The Parishad is more than an organization—it is an embodiment of national consciousness, rooted in the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, and fueled by the trinity of Samarpan (Dedication), Sangathan (Organization), and Sanskar (Values),” Shah stated.

He underscored BVP’s role as a bridge between those who have resources and those who need assistance—transforming service from charity into an engine of social transformation.

A Tribute to Freedom Fighter Hemam Nilamani Singh

During the event, a posthumous tribute was paid to Shri Hemam Nilamani Singh, a freedom fighter from Manipur who had joined Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army in 1944. Shah shared that Singh's legacy of linguistic unity and grassroots service lives on, as he inspired generations in the Northeast to embrace Hindi and national integration. “It is due to such individuals that the cultural and linguistic unity of India has been nurtured,” he added.

From 1,600 Branches to National Footprint: BVP’s Expanding Reach

Shri Shah lauded the organizational growth of BVP, noting its 1,600+ branches across 412 districts and over 84,000 family associations. He emphasized the Parishad’s initiatives including:

Disaster relief and emergency support

Blood donation drives

Sanskar Kendras and value-based camps in rural areas

School programs to promote civic ethics and Indian heritage

“These are not just service activities—they are the backbone of nation-building, especially when conducted away from the glare of publicity,” Shah said.

Complementing Modi’s Vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047

Shri Shah linked BVP’s mission with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five Panch Pran goals for a developed India by 2047:

Making India a developed nation Eradicating the vestiges of colonial mentality Taking pride in India’s cultural heritage Fostering national unity Instilling a sense of civic duty among citizens

He asserted that BVP had been advancing these goals even before they were formally outlined, especially by nurturing grassroots consciousness and promoting Indian values.

Highlighting 11 Years of Transformative Governance

Shri Shah praised the achievements of PM Modi’s administration over the last 11 years, pointing to landmark social and economic reforms:

55 crore bank accounts opened

12 crore toilets built under Swachh Bharat

15 crore homes provided with drinking water

10 crore households received LPG connections

4 crore houses built under PMAY

Loans to women entrepreneurs through Mudra Yojana

Lakhpati Didi initiative empowering rural women

He also highlighted how symbolic changes—like renaming Rajpath to Kartavya Path, installing Sengol in Parliament, and replacing colonial Navy symbols with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s insignia—signal a new direction for national pride and governance.

Embracing Heritage Alongside Development

Shri Shah pushed back against ideological critics, saying, “Those who ask what good building the Ram Mandir does for the country will never understand that temples and technological progress can go hand in hand.” He added that digital payments, 5G rollout, and educational reforms including AI, cybersecurity training, and mother-tongue learning show India’s dual focus on heritage and innovation.

Further examples of India’s transformation include:

Increased number of IIMs, IITs, and AIIMS

Global leadership in Yoga

Adoption of Green Hydrogen, drones, and space tech

PM Gatishakti master plan

Abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir

Implementation of CAA

Decline of Naxalism

Launch of Ministry of Cooperation for rural development

Collective Effort for a Resurgent India

Shri Shah concluded by affirming that governments alone cannot fulfill the dream of Viksit Bharat. Institutions like the Bharat Vikas Parishad must continue to work as “Sevaks” to sustain the spirit of collective national effort. “BVP has shown that through quiet determination and values-driven service, India can build a future that honors its past while embracing the opportunities of tomorrow,” he said.