MSME Ministry Hosts Awareness Drive in Odisha to Empower SC-ST Entrepreneurs

In a major push to strengthen inclusive entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, organized a one-day awareness programme on the National SC-ST Hub and other flagship initiatives on 14th July 2025 at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital, Koraput, Odisha. The event aimed to sensitize stakeholders and empower SC/ST entrepreneurs, while promoting employment generation and industrial development across Odisha’s tribal and remote regions.

Dignitaries Unite for Inclusive Economic Growth

The programme was presided over by Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for MSME, and was graced by senior ministers from the Odisha Government, including:

Shri Nityananda Gond , Minister for SC-ST Development, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare

Shri Gokulananda Mallik , MoS (Independent Charge) for Fisheries, Animal Resources, and MSME

Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, MoS (Independent Charge) for Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education

Several other dignitaries, including MPs Shri Balabhadra Majhi and Shri Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi, MLAs, and senior officers from both Central and State governments, were in attendance.

National SC-ST Hub and Public Procurement Mandate

In his opening remarks, Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, CMD of NSIC, introduced the day’s agenda and emphasized the Public Procurement Policy, which mandates 4% procurement from SC/ST enterprises and 3% from women-led enterprises. He reiterated that the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH), implemented by the Ministry of MSME, is a powerful tool to support marginalized communities in accessing government procurement and industrial development opportunities.

Schemes Highlighted for MSME Growth and Support

Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, delivered an extensive overview of the Government’s support system for micro and small businesses. She detailed flagship schemes such as:

PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)

Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP)

Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP)

Tool Rooms and Technical Support

ZED Certification Scheme for Quality Enhancement

Udyam Registration

Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme

Ms. Epao highlighted how these interventions are enabling skill development, digital onboarding, credit access, and global market linkages for MSMEs.

Shobha Karandlaje: MSMEs Key to India’s GDP and Export Engine

Addressing the participants, Union MoS Sushri Shobha Karandlaje emphasized the critical role of MSMEs in building a self-reliant India. She noted:

MSMEs contribute nearly 30% to India’s GDP

Account for over 45% of exports

Employ more than 28 crore people across 6.58 crore Udyam-registered units

She reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat @2047, asserting that MSMEs are the backbone of India's economic transformation. She encouraged Odisha’s youth, women, and tribal entrepreneurs to explore new business avenues and capitalize on the growing ecosystem of financial and technical support.

Odisha’s Leadership and Local Participation

State ministers and MPs also addressed the gathering, urging youth and women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to actively participate in government schemes. They praised the Centre’s initiatives and reiterated their commitment to boosting rural entrepreneurship in Odisha’s tribal districts through policy convergence and targeted outreach.

Stakeholder Engagement and Technical Knowledge Sharing

The programme featured live interaction between entrepreneurs and key institutions including:

CPSEs like NALCO and HAL

Banking partners like SBI and SIDBI

GeM (Government e-Marketplace)

KVIC, NSIC, MSME-DFO, Coir Board, CSIR-NBRI

Technical presentations covered vendor empanelment, product marketing, finance access, and procurement policies—equipping entrepreneurs with actionable insights.

On-the-Spot Registration and Scheme Facilitation

To ensure accessibility, facilitation desks were set up on site for:

Udyam Registration

GeM onboarding

PM Vishwakarma scheme registration

National SC-ST Hub guidance

Additionally, product display stalls showcased local innovations and crafts, reflecting Odisha’s diverse entrepreneurial potential.

A Step Towards Equitable Development

The awareness programme in Koraput marked a significant step toward realizing the vision of inclusive and equitable development. By bridging the information and accessibility gap, the Ministry of MSME is helping marginalized groups participate meaningfully in India’s economic growth. The initiative also underlines the government’s commitment to developing grassroots entrepreneurship as a core strategy for national transformation.