Connecticut Man Sentenced for Girlfriend's Murder; Baby Still Missing
Jose Morales has been sentenced to 65 years for the murder of Christine Holloway in Connecticut. Their baby daughter, who disappeared in 2019, remains missing. Morales claims two intruders caused the incident, but no charges have been made regarding the child's disappearance. Family members still seek answers.
- Country:
- United States
Jose Morales was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Monday after being convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, in 2019. The couple's daughter has been missing since the incident, prompting ongoing concern and efforts to locate her.
Morales, found guilty of murder and evidence tampering by a jury in April, maintains that two intruders were responsible for the attack on Holloway in her Ansonia home, while also kidnapping their 14-month-old daughter, Vanessa. Despite being a suspect, Morales has not faced charges related to the child's disappearance.
During the hearing in Milford Superior Court, family members expressed their grief and frustration. Judge Shari Murphy condemned Morales' actions as vicious and indicative of a threat to the community, underscoring the impact of PCP and drug use as highlighted by Morales' defense lawyer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Connecticut
- murder
- Jose Morales
- Christine Holloway
- baby missing
- Vanessa
- 2019
- Ansonia
- sentencing
- PCP
ALSO READ
Dakota Johnson Embarks on Directorial Journey with Vanessa Burghardt Project
Vanessa Hudgens Announces Second Pregnancy with Cole Tucker
Boeing Settles With Canadian Man Over 2019 Ethiopian Crash
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder Convict
Boeing Settles with Canadian Family Affected by 2019 Ethiopian Crash