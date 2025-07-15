Protocol Clash: Karnataka CM Boycotts Sigandur Bridge Inauguration

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah boycotted the inauguration of the Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga, citing alleged protocol violations by the central government. On Monday, Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the event's organization without state consultation as a serious breach.

The Congress leader criticized the invitation's inclusion of the ex-chief minister's name over other state officials. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted the event, disregarding Siddaramaiah's request to postpone it due to a prior commitment.

The chief minister also emphasized that the bridge project, initiated by the state in 2013, remains incomplete per technical reports, raising concerns about the central government's actions and urging adherence to cooperative federalism protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)