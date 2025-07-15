Left Menu

Protocol Clash: Karnataka CM Boycotts Sigandur Bridge Inauguration

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah boycotted the Sigandur bridge inauguration, citing protocol breaches by India's central government. He alleged the event was organized without state consultation and criticized the inclusion of outdated names on invitations. Siddaramaiah called for improved cooperative federalism and urged central ministries to avoid future protocol violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:58 IST
Protocol Clash: Karnataka CM Boycotts Sigandur Bridge Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah boycotted the inauguration of the Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga, citing alleged protocol violations by the central government. On Monday, Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the event's organization without state consultation as a serious breach.

The Congress leader criticized the invitation's inclusion of the ex-chief minister's name over other state officials. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted the event, disregarding Siddaramaiah's request to postpone it due to a prior commitment.

The chief minister also emphasized that the bridge project, initiated by the state in 2013, remains incomplete per technical reports, raising concerns about the central government's actions and urging adherence to cooperative federalism protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025