Supreme Court Clears Path for Trump to Dismantle Education Department

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to proceed with closing the Department of Education, refocusing power on states. This decision overturns lower court blocks reinstating laid-off workers. While Trump argues for smaller federal roles, opponents claim this harms public education and civil rights protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:56 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has given President Donald Trump's administration the green light to continue its efforts to dismantle the Department of Education, marking a significant victory for Trump's bid to minimize federal involvement in education. The decision overturns a previous federal judge's suspension of mass layoffs, which affected nearly 1,400 workers, and it prevents the administration from reallocating key departmental functions to other federal agencies. This judicial development continues to be contested in lower courts.

The Supreme Court's ruling emerged in a concise, unsigned order, with dissenting opinions from three liberal justices. The ruling challenges legal actions spearheaded by Democratic attorneys general, school districts, and unions, who argue that the dismantling threatens the functionality of the Department of Education. The advocacy group Democracy Forward criticized the court's move, warning it undermines public education for children and pledged to exhaust all legal avenues as the case progresses.

The Department of Education, established by Congress in 1979, is responsible for administering college loans, overseeing student achievement, and enforcing civil rights within schools. Critics, particularly from the Republican side, see the department as a symbol of bureaucratic overreach, advocating for increased state authority in education. Though formally dissolving the department requires congressional approval, the administration aims to redistribute several of its functions, including transferring the $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to the Small Business Administration and special education services to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

