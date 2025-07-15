Court Upholds Temporary Protected Status for Afghans in US

An appeals court has intervened to maintain Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 12,000 Afghans residing in the United States. This decision temporarily blocks the Trump administration's move to terminate these protections, which would have allowed for their deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security originally announced in May the end of TPS for these Afghan nationals, effective within 60 days. Casa, an immigrant advocacy organization, challenged this revocation in court and succeeded in obtaining a stay while the case proceeds. The ruling means that, for now, Afghans previously protected under TPS can continue to work and will not face deportation.

Despite the small number of Afghans affected, this move has stirred significant concern among immigration advocates, emphasizing the obligation to protect those who supported U.S. forces during the conflict in Afghanistan. Advocates, including the National Immigration Forum, continue to press for permanent protection measures in Congress.

