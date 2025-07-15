Left Menu

Tragic Fall in Delhi: Sweet Shop Incident Sparks Investigation

A fatal incident occurred in Delhi's Mustafabad area when a man, Kalyan, allegedly fell from the second floor of a sweet shop. Police were alerted around midnight and found him unconscious outside. Rushed to GTB Hospital, he was declared dead. Investigation continues to uncover the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Mustafabad area as a 35-year-old man, identified as Kalyan, died after allegedly falling from the second floor of a local sweet shop. The incident occurred around midnight, leading to an immediate police response.

Upon arrival, authorities found Kalyan lying unconscious on the road outside the shop. He was quickly transported to GTB Hospital, where medical professionals declared him brought dead.

Initial investigations suggest Kalyan was an employee at the shop. However, the exact details surrounding his fall remain unclear. A crime unit and forensic experts have conducted a thorough examination of the scene, as further investigations proceed.

