Tragic Fall in Delhi: Sweet Shop Incident Sparks Investigation

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Mustafabad area as a 35-year-old man, identified as Kalyan, died after allegedly falling from the second floor of a local sweet shop. The incident occurred around midnight, leading to an immediate police response.

Upon arrival, authorities found Kalyan lying unconscious on the road outside the shop. He was quickly transported to GTB Hospital, where medical professionals declared him brought dead.

Initial investigations suggest Kalyan was an employee at the shop. However, the exact details surrounding his fall remain unclear. A crime unit and forensic experts have conducted a thorough examination of the scene, as further investigations proceed.