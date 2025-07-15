Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over New Digital Attendance in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha is set to launch a new device-based attendance system during the Monsoon session, sparking criticism from Congress whip Manickam Tagore. The system aims to enhance accountability but has been labeled 'flawed' by Tagore, who questions exemptions for the PM and ministers. Speaker Om Birla is pushing for its introduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to modernize proceedings, the Lok Sabha is poised to implement a digital attendance system for MPs in the upcoming Monsoon session, despite criticism from some quarters. The new system requires MPs to register their presence via a multi-media device at their seats, with the aim of increasing accountability.

Congress whip Manickam Tagore has voiced concerns about the system, labeling it 'flawed' and questioning the decision to exempt the Prime Minister and other ministers. Tagore argues that true accountability should include all members, suggesting that leaders should set the standard by participating fully in the process.

While Speaker Om Birla is keen to introduce the new technology, official sources indicate that the traditional attendance register will remain in use temporarily. This move comes amidst Birla's broader goal to transition Parliament into a more paperless environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

