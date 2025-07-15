Energy Minister's Alleged Corruption Sparks Controversy in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Energy Minister, Heeralal Nagar, is embroiled in controversy after being accused of failing to pay over Rs 2 lakh in electricity bills, leading to the disconnection of power at his residence. The accusations come from Nagaur Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal, who claims that the contracts for smart meters were laced with kickbacks involving the minister.

Beniwal has produced documents allegedly showing an unpaid electricity bill of Rs 2.17 lakh for Nagar's government residence on Hospital Road. The MP questioned whether Nagar's power connection would face the same disconnection that his Nagaur MP office did.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader also took aim at Khivsar MLA Rewant Ram Danga, accusing him of having unpaid bills and violating disconnection rules. Beniwal further alleges Danga's involvement in irregularities with the Prime Minister's Fasal Bima Yojana and illegal mining. The scandal extends to the sub-inspector recruitment controversy, where Beniwal criticizes the BJP-led administration's 'double standards'.

