Tension at Sea: Fishermen Detained at Maritime Border

Thirty-four fishermen hailing from West Bengal have reportedly been detained by Bangladeshi authorities at the maritime border, according to their union.

The fishermen, who departed from Namkhana aboard two trawlers named FB Jhar and FB Mangalchandi, were caught at sea on July 13. South 24 Parganas district officials have been informed of the situation, confirmed Satinath Patra, secretary of the Sundarban Samudrik Matsajibi Shramik Union.

As seas are shared between both nations' fishermen, hopes are high for Indian government intervention to resolve the detention, though defense officials have yet to confirm the incident.

