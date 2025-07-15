Tension at Sea: Fishermen Detained at Maritime Border
Thirty-four fishermen from West Bengal have been detained by Bangladeshi authorities at the maritime border. The incident has been acknowledged by local fishermen unions, raising hopes for government intervention. The exact circumstances remain unconfirmed by defense officials, while diplomatic efforts are anticipated for their release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Thirty-four fishermen hailing from West Bengal have reportedly been detained by Bangladeshi authorities at the maritime border, according to their union.
The fishermen, who departed from Namkhana aboard two trawlers named FB Jhar and FB Mangalchandi, were caught at sea on July 13. South 24 Parganas district officials have been informed of the situation, confirmed Satinath Patra, secretary of the Sundarban Samudrik Matsajibi Shramik Union.
As seas are shared between both nations' fishermen, hopes are high for Indian government intervention to resolve the detention, though defense officials have yet to confirm the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fishermen
- detained
- West Bengal
- Bangladesh
- maritime border
- tension
- union
- Sundarban
- trawlers
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dalai Lama's Succession: Spiritual Legacy Amid Chinese Tensions
The Tension Over the Dalai Lama's Successor
Dalai Lama’s Succession Plans Amidst Tensions with China
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Indian Markets Set for a Bullish Rally Amid Easing Global Tensions