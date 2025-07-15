Left Menu

Moscow Court Orders Glavprodukt Seizure Amid Strained US-Russia Relations

A Moscow court has seized U.S.-owned canned food company Glavprodukt, handing it over to Russian state control. The decision, linked to relations between the U.S. and Russia, follows claims of ensuring a stable food supply. Glavprodukt's management, impacted by loss of sales, plans court appeals.

Updated: 15-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:42 IST
A Moscow court has ruled that the assets of U.S.-owned Glavprodukt be seized and handed over to the Russian state, reported the TASS news agency. This ruling follows a protracted legal battle, becoming a significant event amid the backdrop of tense U.S.-Russian relations.

The court's decision, confirming the prosecution's full claim, was made swiftly after a six-hour session. Glavprodukt, owned by U.S. company Universal Beverage and Leonid Smirnov, had been under temporary state management since October 2024 by presidential decree. Prosecutors argued the seizure was vital for ensuring a stable food supply in Russia.

Smirnov, vowing to protect his interests, plans to contest the decision in Russian and American courts. Meanwhile, Glavprodukt has faced a sharp decline in sales under state management, prompting a new strategy to boost exports to China and North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

