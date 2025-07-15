A Moscow court has ruled that the assets of U.S.-owned Glavprodukt be seized and handed over to the Russian state, reported the TASS news agency. This ruling follows a protracted legal battle, becoming a significant event amid the backdrop of tense U.S.-Russian relations.

The court's decision, confirming the prosecution's full claim, was made swiftly after a six-hour session. Glavprodukt, owned by U.S. company Universal Beverage and Leonid Smirnov, had been under temporary state management since October 2024 by presidential decree. Prosecutors argued the seizure was vital for ensuring a stable food supply in Russia.

Smirnov, vowing to protect his interests, plans to contest the decision in Russian and American courts. Meanwhile, Glavprodukt has faced a sharp decline in sales under state management, prompting a new strategy to boost exports to China and North Korea.

