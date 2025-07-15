German Court Clears US Drone Base Usage

Germany's highest court has determined that the country is not in violation of international law by allowing the United States to utilize a military base within its borders for drone operations without heightened oversight.

This decision came in light of a constitutional complaint lodged by Yemeni nationals, who argued that their relatives were unjustly targeted and killed in a U.S. drone strike back in 2012.

The court noted that current procedural arrangements do not necessitate increased scrutiny of the U.S. military activities conducted from German territory.

