German Court Clears US Drone Base Usage

Germany's top court ruled that Berlin is not breaching international law by permitting a U.S. military base on German soil to function without enhanced surveillance. The decision followed a complaint by Yemeni nationals after a 2012 drone strike killed their relatives.
Germany's highest court has determined that the country is not in violation of international law by allowing the United States to utilize a military base within its borders for drone operations without heightened oversight.
This decision came in light of a constitutional complaint lodged by Yemeni nationals, who argued that their relatives were unjustly targeted and killed in a U.S. drone strike back in 2012.
The court noted that current procedural arrangements do not necessitate increased scrutiny of the U.S. military activities conducted from German territory.
