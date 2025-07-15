Left Menu

German Court Clears US Drone Base Usage

Germany's top court ruled that Berlin is not breaching international law by permitting a U.S. military base on German soil to function without enhanced surveillance. The decision followed a complaint by Yemeni nationals after a 2012 drone strike killed their relatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:51 IST
German Court Clears US Drone Base Usage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's highest court has determined that the country is not in violation of international law by allowing the United States to utilize a military base within its borders for drone operations without heightened oversight.

This decision came in light of a constitutional complaint lodged by Yemeni nationals, who argued that their relatives were unjustly targeted and killed in a U.S. drone strike back in 2012.

The court noted that current procedural arrangements do not necessitate increased scrutiny of the U.S. military activities conducted from German territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025