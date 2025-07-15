Illegal Religious Conversions: A Controversy in Faridpur

A resident of Faridpur has been apprehended by police amid accusations of orchestrating unauthorized religious conversions. The suspect, Lalji, is alleged to have converted more than 200 people to Christianity, luring them with financial incentives and employment opportunities.

Authorities claim Lalji targeted financially vulnerable and uneducated individuals, promising benefits like housing and marriage assistance. The case unfolded after a report from a Hindu Jagran Manch member accusing Lalji of spreading misinformation about Hindu beliefs and converting individuals deceitfully.

Seized diaries from Lalji's residence purportedly document these conversions, prompting further investigation into his network and funding. The suspect has been charged under relevant sections of the law, including the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Religious Conversion Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)