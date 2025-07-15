Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Feeding Street Dogs Amidst Rising Conflicts

The Supreme Court scrutinized a plea concerning harassment over feeding community dogs in Noida, suggesting feeding them at home instead. The plea challenged a March 2025 Allahabad High Court order, emphasizing the need for humane treatment yet advocating for pedestrians' safety amidst growing incidents of dog attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court raised concerns over a plea involving the harassment of individuals feeding community dogs in Noida, suggesting that such actions be confined to personal homes.

The case revolves around a 2025 order from the Allahabad High Court, with the petitioner alleging the need for proper implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

Amidst increasing dog attacks, the courts stress the importance of balancing street dogs' protection with pedestrian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

