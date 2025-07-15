Supreme Court Questions Feeding Street Dogs Amidst Rising Conflicts

The Supreme Court raised concerns over a plea involving the harassment of individuals feeding community dogs in Noida, suggesting that such actions be confined to personal homes.

The case revolves around a 2025 order from the Allahabad High Court, with the petitioner alleging the need for proper implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

Amidst increasing dog attacks, the courts stress the importance of balancing street dogs' protection with pedestrian safety.

