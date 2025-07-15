Cracking Down: ED Targets Mumbai's Illegal Trading Networks

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed a series of raids in Mumbai on Tuesday, targeting illegal 'dabba trading' and online betting operations suspected of laundering crores of rupees, according to official sources.

The ED's operation led to the seizure of approximately Rs 3.3 crore in unaccounted cash, luxury watches and jewellery, foreign currency, and high-end vehicles from four locations in Mumbai.

This ongoing investigation highlights the scrutiny of online platforms like Vmoney, VM Trading, and GameBetLeague, with ties to a January FIR in Madhya Pradesh. Financial and digital records connecting hawala operators and fund handlers are under examination.

