Cracking Down: ED Targets Mumbai's Illegal Trading Networks

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Mumbai, uncovering illegal 'dabba trading' and online betting networks involved in laundering crores of rupees. Seized items include Rs 3.3 crore unaccounted cash and luxury goods. Platforms like Vmoney and GameBetLeague are under scrutiny, linked to a January FIR in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed a series of raids in Mumbai on Tuesday, targeting illegal 'dabba trading' and online betting operations suspected of laundering crores of rupees, according to official sources.

The ED's operation led to the seizure of approximately Rs 3.3 crore in unaccounted cash, luxury watches and jewellery, foreign currency, and high-end vehicles from four locations in Mumbai.

This ongoing investigation highlights the scrutiny of online platforms like Vmoney, VM Trading, and GameBetLeague, with ties to a January FIR in Madhya Pradesh. Financial and digital records connecting hawala operators and fund handlers are under examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

