Cracking Down: ED Targets Mumbai's Illegal Trading Networks
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Mumbai, uncovering illegal 'dabba trading' and online betting networks involved in laundering crores of rupees. Seized items include Rs 3.3 crore unaccounted cash and luxury goods. Platforms like Vmoney and GameBetLeague are under scrutiny, linked to a January FIR in Madhya Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed a series of raids in Mumbai on Tuesday, targeting illegal 'dabba trading' and online betting operations suspected of laundering crores of rupees, according to official sources.
The ED's operation led to the seizure of approximately Rs 3.3 crore in unaccounted cash, luxury watches and jewellery, foreign currency, and high-end vehicles from four locations in Mumbai.
This ongoing investigation highlights the scrutiny of online platforms like Vmoney, VM Trading, and GameBetLeague, with ties to a January FIR in Madhya Pradesh. Financial and digital records connecting hawala operators and fund handlers are under examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gandhis' Alleged Role in National Herald Money Laundering Exposed
ED searches in Jharkhand as part of money laundering probe against former minister Yogendra Sao, linked entities: Officials.
Lucknow Money Laundering Verdict: Penalties and Confiscations
ED raids in money laundering case against ex-Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao
Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain appears before ED for questioning in DJB-linked money laundering case: Officials.