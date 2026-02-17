Frightening Road Rage: Man Clings to Moving Car in Viral Video

A man was captured on video being dragged on the bonnet of a moving Mercedes in Doranda, sparking shock across social media. The incident, which took place near Rajendra Chowk, shows the victim desperately pleading with the driver to stop the car.

The Doranda police were alerted to the incident, and an investigation is underway, according to police station in-charge Deepika Prasad. The dramatic footage, lasting over 40 seconds, portrays the victim's fear for his life as he clings to the front of the swerving vehicle.

Despite gaining widespread attention, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by PTI. The police have confirmed the incident occurred and are working to resolve the matter swiftly, ensuring justice for the unidentified victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)