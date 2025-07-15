Left Menu

India Launches Indian Institute of Creative Technologies to Power AVGC-XR Future

Admissions for the institute’s inaugural academic session beginning August 2025 are now open, setting the stage for a new generation of digitally empowered creators and innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:53 IST
Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer of IICT, emphasized that the institute's goal is to position India as a global powerhouse in creative technologies. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

India’s rapidly growing digital and creative economy is poised to take a massive leap forward with the official launch of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), a first-of-its-kind initiative focused on nurturing high-caliber talent for the AVGC-XR sector—Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality. Admissions for the institute’s inaugural academic session beginning August 2025 are now open, setting the stage for a new generation of digitally empowered creators and innovators.

Announced at WAVES 2025

The idea for IICT was formally unveiled by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May 2025, underscoring the government's commitment to expanding India’s global footprint in creative technology domains. The launch comes at a crucial time when India is actively promoting initiatives that blend digital empowerment with skill-based education.

Academic Programs Designed for Industry Relevance

The institute will begin with a strong academic portfolio offering:

  • 6 specialized courses in Gaming

  • 4 focused courses in Post-Production

  • 8 programs in Animation, Comics, and XR

These courses are not generic; rather, they are industry-backed and skills-driven, curated in consultation with major technology and creative firms. The programs have been carefully crafted to ensure alignment with global industry requirements while remaining rooted in India's cultural and artistic richness.

The comprehensive curriculum is expected to be officially released later this month and is designed to combine technical mastery, storytelling, and innovation in immersive digital content.

Global Partnerships & Industry Collaborations

In a significant international move, IICT has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious University of York, United Kingdom. This partnership paves the way for:

  • Collaborative research

  • Global certification pathways

  • Student and faculty exchanges

  • Joint curriculum design

Furthermore, the institute is supported by several global technology giants, including:

  • Google

  • YouTube

  • Adobe

  • Meta

  • Microsoft

  • NVIDIA

  • JioStar

These partnerships will go beyond branding and advisory roles. The companies have committed to long-term collaborations across:

  • Curriculum development

  • Scholarships

  • Internship opportunities

  • Startup incubation

  • Employment pathways

This ensures that students graduating from IICT are not only job-ready but are also prepared to lead and innovate in their respective fields.

Vision for India as a Global AVGC-XR Powerhouse

Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer of IICT, emphasized that the institute's goal is to position India as a global powerhouse in creative technologies. Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Deoskar highlighted that IICT would nurture world-class talent capable of contributing to the global AVGC-XR value chain, while also celebrating and enhancing India’s local storytelling traditions and visual culture.

“Our courses are designed to meet the highest global standards while staying rooted in India’s dynamic creative potential. We are building a pipeline for the next generation of creators who will drive India’s immersive digital future,” said Dr. Deoskar.

Robust Governance Framework

The strategic vision of IICT is guided by a diverse and experienced Governing Board, which includes:

  • Shri Sanjay Jaju

  • Shri Vikas Kharge

  • Smt. Swati Mhase

  • Shri Chandrajit Banerjee

  • Shri Ashish Kulkarni

  • Shri Manvendra Shukul

  • Shri Rajan Navani

The Governing Council is equally eminent and comprises:

  • Shri Munjal Shroff

  • Shri Chaitanya Chichlikar

  • Shri Biren Ghose

  • Shri Bhupendra Kainthola

  • Shri Gaurav Banerjee

These boards bring together expertise from across academia, government, industry, and creative sectors, ensuring holistic and forward-looking governance.

Fueling India’s Creative Economy

The global AVGC-XR industry is projected to cross USD 500 billion in the coming years, and India is uniquely positioned to claim a large share of this expanding market. The launch of IICT, with its dedicated focus on immersive technologies and content creation, is a strategic move to build a future-ready talent pool and enhance India’s competitiveness on the global creative economy map.

With government backing, international partnerships, cutting-edge academic offerings, and deep industry involvement, IICT is poised to become the hub of next-gen creative technologies in India.

