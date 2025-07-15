NHAI Releases 2023-24 Sustainability Report, Showcasing Green Milestones

In a major reaffirmation of its dedication to sustainable infrastructure development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has released its second consecutive Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2023–24. The report was officially unveiled by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and showcases a wide spectrum of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives undertaken by NHAI to align with India’s climate commitments and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mission LiFE” (Lifestyle for Environment).

The comprehensive document not only reflects on achievements but also outlines a future roadmap for eco-friendly highway construction, resource efficiency, and socially inclusive governance frameworks.

Decoupling Infrastructure Growth from Carbon Emissions

A key highlight of the 2023–24 Sustainability Report is the demonstrated reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emission Intensity, even amid increased construction activity.

National Highway construction increased by 20% in FY 2023–24.

GHG emissions intensity reduced from 1.0 MTCO₂e/km to 0.8 MTCO₂e/km, reflecting a successful decoupling of growth from carbon output.

This remarkable achievement highlights the effectiveness of NHAI’s approach to sustainable engineering, with targeted efforts in energy conservation, low-emission materials usage, and environmentally conscious construction practices.

Leading the Circular Economy Revolution in Road Infrastructure

Reinforcing its commitment to the circular economy, NHAI has substantially increased its use of recycled and reusable materials in highway construction:

Over 631 lakh metric tonnes of materials such as fly ash, plastic waste, and reclaimed asphalt were repurposed for National Highway projects in FY 2023–24 alone.

This approach not only reduces the burden on natural resources but also minimizes landfill waste and encourages sustainable material cycles in infrastructure development.

Green Highways: Tree Plantation and Eco-Restoration

The Green Highways Policy (2015) has been the cornerstone of NHAI’s ecological conservation efforts. The 2023–24 report reveals an accelerated push toward greenery and biodiversity restoration:

56 lakh saplings were planted in FY 2023–24.

An additional 67.47 lakh saplings were planted in FY 2024–25.

Total plantations now exceed 4.69 crore trees, serving as vital carbon sinks and improving air quality along highway corridors.

These efforts go beyond beautification—they are essential for climate mitigation, dust suppression, noise reduction, and enhancing biodiversity habitats in linear infrastructure.

Water Sustainability: Conservation, Reuse, and Cost Savings

A standout element in the report is NHAI’s participation in the Amrit Sarovar Mission, under which:

467 water bodies have been rejuvenated along highway routes.

Nearly 2.4 crore cubic meters of soil recovered during water body rejuvenation were reused in highway construction.

This innovative reuse led to ₹16,690 crore in estimated cost savings, making it a model of environmental and economic synergy.

Furthermore, NHAI achieved a 74% reduction in water use intensity in water-stressed areas, compared to the previous year, highlighting its responsible approach to regional ecological constraints.

Wildlife Protection and Eco-Friendly Infrastructure

Recognizing the ecological disruption caused by linear infrastructure, NHAI has proactively incorporated the Best Practice Guidance Document on Eco-Friendly Measures to Mitigate Impact on Wildlife. This includes:

Wildlife corridors and underpasses

Noise-reducing surfaces

Vegetative barriers

Measures to mitigate human-animal conflicts, preserving both biodiversity and human safety.

Ensuring Inclusive, Safe, and Equitable Work Practices

The social dimension of NHAI’s sustainability vision is equally robust. The report confirms that:

100% of NHAI’s workforce, including contractual and direct employees, is now covered under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Management Framework.

There were zero instances of workplace discrimination, reflecting a mature institutional culture of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Embracing Technology for Efficiency and Environmental Impact

In its digital transformation journey, NHAI has deployed AI-driven platforms like Data Lake 3.0, which have led to:

Streamlined project management

Resolution of 155 conciliation claims, resulting in ₹25,680 crore in savings

Enhanced transparency and accountability in highway development

The push for digital tolling through FASTag has reached 98.5% penetration, significantly reducing vehicular congestion and emissions at toll plazas, contributing to lower fossil fuel consumption.

Setting the Tone for Future Sustainability

The release of the Sustainability Report 2023–24 underscores NHAI’s growing role as not just an infrastructure developer but a responsible environmental steward and social leader. The report serves as a transparent account of its ESG performance and reaffirms its commitment to India's larger environmental goals.

From promoting green highways and recycling resources, to conserving water bodies, enhancing worker welfare, and deploying smart technology, NHAI’s journey toward sustainability is setting a powerful precedent for the infrastructure sector across India and the Global South.

The complete report is publicly available on the NHAI website at NHAI Sustainability Report 2023–24.