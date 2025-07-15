ECP Announces Reserved Seat Allocation in KPK Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday announced its decision regarding the distribution of reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial assembly.

After hearing the case on Monday, the ECP decided that PML-N and JUI-F would each secure nine reserved seats. Additionally, the PPP was allocated five seats. A draw will determine a reserved minority seat between PML-N and JUI-F.

Representatives of PML-N, JUI-F, PPP, ANP, and PTI-P presented their arguments before a five-member ECP bench led by the Chief Election Commissioner, addressing technical aspects such as seat counts, notification dates, and deadlines.

