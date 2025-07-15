Left Menu

ECP Announces Reserved Seat Allocation in KPK Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan declared the distribution of reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. PML-N and JUI-F each secured nine seats, while PPP received five. A draw will determine a minority seat between PML-N and JUI-F. The decision involved arguments from five parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:13 IST
ECP Announces Reserved Seat Allocation in KPK Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday announced its decision regarding the distribution of reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial assembly.

After hearing the case on Monday, the ECP decided that PML-N and JUI-F would each secure nine reserved seats. Additionally, the PPP was allocated five seats. A draw will determine a reserved minority seat between PML-N and JUI-F.

Representatives of PML-N, JUI-F, PPP, ANP, and PTI-P presented their arguments before a five-member ECP bench led by the Chief Election Commissioner, addressing technical aspects such as seat counts, notification dates, and deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025