EU Sanctions Target Iran's Transnational Repression Network

The EU has sanctioned eight individuals and one entity linked to Iran for human rights violations. The Zindashti Network, tied to Iran's intelligence services and involved in targeting dissidents, faces asset freezes and travel bans. Sanctions also target leaders involved in transnational repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:17 IST
EU Sanctions Target Iran's Transnational Repression Network
The European Union has clamped down on eight individuals and one organization by imposing sanctions for their roles in assassinating Iranian dissidents on behalf of Tehran, according to a statement released by the European Council on Tuesday.

The sanctions were implemented in response to what the Council described as 'serious human rights violations' and 'transnational repression.' These measures include asset freezes and travel bans, primarily focused on the Zindashti Network, a criminal group linked to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security with a history of targeting dissidents for assassination.

The Council identified Naji Ibrahim Sharifi-Zindashti, a known narcotics trafficker and head of the Zindashti Network, along with his associates as key figures. This network, previously sanctioned by the United States, alongside Mohammed Ansari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is accused of attacking journalists critical of Iran, highlighting the EU's concerns about the misuse of proxy agents by Iranian state actors.

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

