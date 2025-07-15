Cricketer Yash Dayal's Arrest Stayed in Sexual Exploitation Case

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay on the arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal, who faces allegations of sexually exploiting a woman. The court's decision came after Dayal filed a petition challenging the FIR filed against him. The arrest had been ordered in connection with a complaint filed at the Indirapuram police station.

A bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Anil Kumar heard the case on Tuesday. The court asked the state's counsel to provide a counter-affidavit and also issued notice to the complainant to submit her counter-statement. This all traces back to an FIR registered on July 6, citing that Dayal exploited a woman under the pretense of marriage.

During the hearing, Dayal's lawyer argued there was no false promise of marriage made, as suggested by the complaint. Accusations assert Dayal continued a relationship with no intentions of fulfilling promises, leading to the FIR. The court has requested detailed arguments to determine whether Dayal's promises were indeed deceitful. Meanwhile, Dayal's arrest has been paused pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)