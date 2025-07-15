Left Menu

Corruption on the Highway: CBI Busts NHAI Bribery Scandal

The CBI has arrested multiple officials, including members of the NHAI's Dispute Resolution Board and private company executives, for accepting bribes to favor a private infrastructure company. The scandal involves an NHAI highway project in Jharkhand, with officials likely accepting over Rs 10 lakh.

  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody several officials, including members of the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) Dispute Resolution Board, on charges of accepting bribes. The agency alleges that they favored a private infrastructure firm, Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd (BVEPL), in a significant tender-related scandal.

According to the CBI, Rakesh Bhasin, a former engineer serving as a member of the Dispute Resolution Board, and NHAI Deputy Managers Swatantra Gaurav and Vishwajeet Singh, were implicated in accepting over Rs 10 lakh in bribes for a highway project in Jharkhand. The project in question was initially awarded to Dineshchandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt Ltd for Rs 818 crore, who subcontracted it to BVEPL for Rs 769.36 crore.

The CBI's investigation revealed that the alleged misconduct was linked to assessments carried out by a quality audit team, comprising Bhasin, Gaurav, and Singh, from June 26 to June 30, 2025. Bribes were allegedly exchanged to secure favorable quality audit reports. As part of an operation, the CBI arrested Bhasin, Gaurav, Singh, Manish Mishra, COO of BVEPL, and other involved parties.

