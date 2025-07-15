Left Menu

Land Dispute Escalates: Hindustan Motors vs. West Bengal Government

Hindustan Motors Ltd claims the West Bengal government illegally seized its Hooghly plant without notice while a Supreme Court case is pending. The state counters that the land remained unused. The dispute involves 395 acres taken back by the government, despite the company's ongoing legal challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Hindustan Motors Ltd has accused the West Bengal government of unlawfully seizing its Hooghly district plant, even as the matter is under consideration by the Supreme Court. The iconic Uttarpara plant, known for once manufacturing the Ambassador cars, is at the heart of this escalating legal dispute.

According to the company, state officials, in a regulatory filing, wrongfully took possession of its property on July 11, citing non-utilization of land. Government sources, however, assert that the land, covering 395 acres, had remained unutilized since 2014, prompting their reclaiming move in November 2022.

The state government's unexpected action comes despite discussions agreeing to defer any coercive measures until the Supreme Court hears the case on July 22. This unfolding conflict involves considerable stakes, with the land intended for industrial redevelopment affecting Hindustan Motors' long-standing operations.

